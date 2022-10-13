How Your Next Starbucks Coffee Run Can Earn You Flight Miles

The Starbucks rewards program is a great way to earn freebies. The chain is famous for its seasonal games, such as the Prize & Delight Game, which rewards more than two million instant prizes as well as 12 grand prizes through its app (per Coffee Levels). The top prize winners receive free custom drinks for a year — an approximate value of $1,905. There are many methods to earn tickets: You can take polls, redeem stars, order ahead, and plenty more.

And in addition to the seasonal promotions, the Starbucks app offers plenty of perks. Per the Starbucks website, customers can earn enough stars to receive free drinks, snacks, and merchandise. App users receive one star per $1 when scanning their phone at the register and saving their payment method. Two stars are rewarded per $1 when the app is preloaded or a gift card is registered.

Of course, many of these prizes include free coffee. But a new Starbucks partnership has promised a way to receive more bang for your buck.