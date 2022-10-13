Chick-Fil-A Has A New Product Hitting Grocery Stores This Fall
Where can you get Chick-fil-A? That's easy, at your local Chick-fil-A. While this is true in most cases, considering that no one else has cows for mascots or a delightful misspelling of the word "chicken," you can also swing by your local grocery store and see if they have some Chick-fil-A there.
While Chick-fil-A's mark in the everyday grocery aisle has admittedly been minimal, it's still a surprising sight to see that famous red rooster looking back at you in such an unexpected place. The company's first foray into the supermarket occurred in 2020, according to Restaurant Business Online. In select grocery stores like Walmart or Kroger in the Southern parts of the United States, Chick-fil-A began selling its famous "Chick-fil-A" sauce and "Polynesian" sauce, although it would later expand nationwide in 2021.
Although some individuals are reportedly clamoring for Chick-fil-A to sell its chicken nuggets in the supermarket, it seems unlikely that you'll find a frozen version of this item in grocery stores anytime soon. Interestingly, however, the company recently announced a new product that's making its way to select stores near you.
Chick-fil-A is selling salad dressing
On October 13, Chick-fil-A announced that the company will soon begin selling four of its salad dressings at select retail stores. The four salad dressings being sold are Avocado Lime, Garden Herb, Creamy Salsa, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette. Each flavor will come in a 12-ounce bottle and be available at Walmart, Kroger, and Meijer stores.
But before you hurry out to get your hands on a bottle of dressing, chances are only a small percentage of the population will get to have them first. Chick-fil-A is only selling its salad dressing in and around Tennessee and the greater Cincinnati area. Even then, only select stores will be selling the dressings, meaning that one would have to go on a bit of a scavenger hunt or do some calling around if they want to see if any location has the dressings in stock. The chain does say, however, that they expect to have all stores nationwide selling the dressings by the spring of 2023.
If you're in the Tennessee or greater Cincinnati area, you may be lucky enough to sample the dressings in the comfort of your own home. If you aren't in any of those areas, you could follow Savor the Flavour's advice on how to make your own salad dressings at home — or, you know, just go visit your local Chick-fil-A and grab a salad.