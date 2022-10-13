Chick-Fil-A Has A New Product Hitting Grocery Stores This Fall

Where can you get Chick-fil-A? That's easy, at your local Chick-fil-A. While this is true in most cases, considering that no one else has cows for mascots or a delightful misspelling of the word "chicken," you can also swing by your local grocery store and see if they have some Chick-fil-A there.

While Chick-fil-A's mark in the everyday grocery aisle has admittedly been minimal, it's still a surprising sight to see that famous red rooster looking back at you in such an unexpected place. The company's first foray into the supermarket occurred in 2020, according to Restaurant Business Online. In select grocery stores like Walmart or Kroger in the Southern parts of the United States, Chick-fil-A began selling its famous "Chick-fil-A" sauce and "Polynesian" sauce, although it would later expand nationwide in 2021.

Although some individuals are reportedly clamoring for Chick-fil-A to sell its chicken nuggets in the supermarket, it seems unlikely that you'll find a frozen version of this item in grocery stores anytime soon. Interestingly, however, the company recently announced a new product that's making its way to select stores near you.