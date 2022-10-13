Vampire-Like Insects Might Mean A Wine Shortage This Year

According to CNBC, an invasive species called the spotted lanternfly has been feeding on the United States' grapevines used to produce wine. The Asian-hailing insect was first spotted in Pennsylvania in 2014, and according to Penn State professor Julie Urban, there are likely billions in the states today. "There's potential for the lanternfly to be right up there among the most serious things that could impact a vineyard," Urban said. "The true story is going to depend on how far it spreads."

After Stony Run Winery was hit by the lanternflies, owner Larry Shrawder experienced a huge loss. "For quite a while, we thought we were just going to be out of business. The 15% of the vineyard we lost translates to about 30,000 bottles per year and about $525,000 worth of product a year that was taken out by the flies," said Shrawder.

According to Modern Farmer, squishing the bugs as soon as they're detected is the most effective way to decrease the population. Beyond that, vineyard owners should capture them in a bottle, locate and scrape off eggs, introduce predators such as cats, dogs, and ducks, and plant milkweed. Per Planet Princeton, spraying weeds with vinegar and wrapping areas with sticky paper are also effective methods.

Hopefully, if the insects are deterred early enough, we won't have a problem enjoying a glass of vino wintertime.