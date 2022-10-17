Halloween Baking Championship's Zac Young Can't Stand This Baking Tactic - Exclusive

Spooky season is upon us in all its witchy glory. Halloween is a unique holiday that is definitely filled with ghosts and goblins, but it also brings to light the most important topic of them all — candy. Aside from pumpkin, sweets and treats are what October is all about taste-wise, so it's only fitting that there's a television series dedicated to your sweet tooth. Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship" is now on its eighth season with fan-favorite judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young, and it's the perfect show to grab some tips and tricks from.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Young revealed his favorite costume from the season so far (Bob Ross), his best holiday dessert hacks, and the baking tactic that bothers him the most. The pastry chef also described his judging style as the Simon Cowell of the group before Boswell joined the series. Young explained, "Now, I feel like I can be the Paula Abdul, which is really who I am." The television personality mentioned that he knows all of "the cheats and tricks" of the show at this point, and he has "no problem calling [the contestants] out on them." This begs the question — what exactly does Zac Young call bakers out on?