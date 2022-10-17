The One Ingredient Matty Matheson Can't Live Without - Exclusive

"Yes, Chef!" — that phrase has been stuck in our heads since "The Bear" premiered this summer on Hulu. It's a good bet that the culinary consultant for the television series, Matty Matheson, could say the same thing. "The Bear" is set to return for a second season to continue the story revolving around high-profile chef Carmy, played by actor Jeremy Allen White. The FX series is praised for its accuracy of the restaurant industry as Carmy returns to Chicago to keep his late brother's deli afloat. While the show is extremely entertaining, it also highlights the stress and anxiety that customers often don't see in a restaurant kitchen.

Matty Matheson assisted with that realism in the show — the Canadian chef helped cultivate a precise business environment, from aiding recipes to food placement. In an exclusive interview with Mashed at the New York Times Food Festival, he revealed how "The Bear" extended his culinary knowledge to Italian-American food through his work with his fellow food consultants.

But as he is also a restaurateur with "Prime Seafood Palace" in Toronto, his culinary knowledge reaches past what you can see on the famous television series (per Architectural Digest). With Matheson's chef experience and expertise in French food, one can only wonder what ingredient he can't live without. It turns out that it's a pretty relatable one.