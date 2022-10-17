Coffee Mate's New Limited-Time Flavor Tastes Like Your Favorite Candy

If you don't start your day with coffee, you probably know someone who does. While many people hit up Starbucks, Dunkin', or a local coffee shop for a morning brew, there are lots of others who enjoy making it at home. And those that are making it at home aren't skimping on the flavor.

More than 182.45 million Americans used coffee creamers in 2020, according to Statista,. And more than 80 million of these users chose French vanilla as their top pick for creamer. But that still leaves about 100 million people looking for other flavors to help them get their morning started off right.

Now, in addition to its more than 25 flavors, there will be a new Coffee Mate variety joining the ranks in early 2023. This one will hit your sweet tooth, as it's made in collaboration with one of the most iconic brands of chocolate bars.