The Fall Flavored Yogurt Pretzels Aldi Shoppers Can't Wait To Grab

It's fall, y'all, and the aisles at Aldi are filled with autumn favorites including apple-, pumpkin-, and squash-flavored, well, just about everything. No matter where you shop during this part of the year, you're bound to be bombarded with pumpkin-flavored something or other. As always, items vary by store, but some Aldi fall items include pumpkin flavoring in items as varied as cake roll, flavored coffee, and cream cheese.

Instagrammer @ohheyaldi regularly chronicles their Aldi finds, which have not only included fall-inspired favorites, but also timely holiday items like Day of the Dead succulent pots, Halloween pasta, and Emporium Selection Halloween cheeses with spooky names like Freaky Franken Sage Derby and Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar.

While all this certainly sounds delicious and festive, sometimes you're more interested in a snack, whether it be popcorn, nuts, or perhaps even pretzels. As it turns out, Aldi even has yogurt-covered pretzels in two fall favorite flavors, pics of which were shared on both @ohheyaldi's and @adventuresinaldi's Instagram accounts.