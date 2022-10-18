Reddit May Have Leaked Subway's Upcoming Patrick Mahomes-Inspired Sandwich

Once upon a Reddit thread, a poster going by the moniker u/Eridior put up a picture on the Subway subreddit that allegedly showed the ingredients for the Patrick Mahomes-inspired sandwich. It is apparently being called the No-Look Chicken within the Subway system, which is presumably a reference to Mahomes' penchant for no-look passes, and perhaps sounds like a veiled insult that he's somehow a chicken. Though, to be fair, when huge guys are trying to tackle you, anyone's a little bit of a chicken.

There's nothing new about Subway using professional athlete endorsements. Previously, the sandwich chain had some vault sandwiches that were supposedly designed by NFL stars. In that instance, the players in question were Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, and Trevor Lawrence and the sandwiches had names like The Dangerwich, and The Beef Mode, instead of being the No Look Chicken, but the name isn't the only thing under attack.

"This is literally a buffalo chicken with rotisserie," said one commenter upon looking at the ingredients for the Patrick Mahomes sandwich. Another agreed that the piece was uninspired, saying, "Chicken and Buffalo sauce.... Very innovating. If only that existed already." Another commenter was trying to figure out the connection. "Buffalo because it's kinda red like the chiefs?" they asked. Thus, it looks like Subway might not be lighting up the fans with a new item so much as disappointing them with what they see as an old one.