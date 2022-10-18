Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its Returning Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce

It's that time of year again: pumpkin season. And it seems that people who love the vibrant autumn squash really, really love it. You can find the fall flavor in almost anything and everything these days. Of course, there are the classics, like the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte that everyone waits all year for, a slice of cream-filled pumpkin roll, maybe, or Grandma's homemade pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table. However, there are also some more, well, unique ways to get your pumpkin fix if you so choose. There are tons of recipes for pumpkin macaroni and cheese online, or you can pick up pumpkin spice ravioli from Costco for something different.

Trader Joe's also has a ton of pumpkin products available for the picking right now, from pumpkin bread to pumpkin butter. One recent find — which fan account @traderjoeslist shared on Instagram — is pumpkin Alfredo sauce. While not new (it's been out in previous years), it's a release that has shoppers divided.