Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its Returning Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce
It's that time of year again: pumpkin season. And it seems that people who love the vibrant autumn squash really, really love it. You can find the fall flavor in almost anything and everything these days. Of course, there are the classics, like the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte that everyone waits all year for, a slice of cream-filled pumpkin roll, maybe, or Grandma's homemade pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table. However, there are also some more, well, unique ways to get your pumpkin fix if you so choose. There are tons of recipes for pumpkin macaroni and cheese online, or you can pick up pumpkin spice ravioli from Costco for something different.
Trader Joe's also has a ton of pumpkin products available for the picking right now, from pumpkin bread to pumpkin butter. One recent find — which fan account @traderjoeslist shared on Instagram — is pumpkin Alfredo sauce. While not new (it's been out in previous years), it's a release that has shoppers divided.
It's something you either love or hate
According to Trader Joe's, the sauce was created by an "expert Italian supplier" and is made with pumpkin, heavy cream, both Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano cheeses, carrots, garlic powder, and onion. While the original poster, @traderjoeslist, wrote that they were excited to try out the new Trader Joe's pumpkin Alfredo sauce, not everyone on Instagram has such high hopes. "Just because you can make something doesn't mean you should," one person commented with the vomiting face emoji, while another reviewer opined, "It's not good. Definitely tastes like fake jarred Alfredo." Someone on Reddit, meanwhile, said that the pasta sauce "kind of reminds me of like an upscale version of the sauce on Chef Boyardee raviolis."
However, there are also plenty of Trader Joe's shoppers who love the pumpkin Alfredo sauce. "It's super creamy (after all, it is an Alfredo sauce), and the sharpness of the cheese comes through way more than you'd expect," a reviewer at PopSugar wrote, adding, "If you like both butternut squash pasta, Alfredo, and all the flavors of fall, you can't go wrong." Something worth considering if you're a fall pumpkin fiend.