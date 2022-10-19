Costco's Halloween-Themed Ravioli Is Still Dividing Fans

Come Halloween, Costco pretty much transforms into candy land. The popular Instagram account, @Costcobuys, found Halloween-themed hot cocoa bombs in the shape of eyeballs at Costco as early as July, when the rest of the country was still guzzling icy refreshers and frozen desserts. And now that the trick-or-treat season is right around the corner, the supermarket has transformed into a sugary world of family-sized candy bags, caramel apples, sinister cookie decorating kits, and ginormous bars of chocolates (via Costco).

Every now and then, however, Costco ventures beyond the sugary treats and gives its savory offerings a spooky spin too. Costco's Pumpkins & Bats Ravioli for one, has been making splashes since as early as 2019 (via Costco Buys). The orange and black colored ravioli in the shapes of pumpkins and bats are filled with a blend of four different types of cheese; parmesan, mozzarella, ricotta, and aged asiago.

According to an Instagram post, Costco has brought back its seasonal Pumpkins & Bats Ravioli and each box of two 16 oz packs is priced at $9.99. While it may seem like this fun twist on ravioli could have been a spooktacular winner among the kids this Halloween, some shoppers say that the ravioli is rather disappointing.