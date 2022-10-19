Ordering From Jack In The Box Just Got A Whole Lot Easier

Jack in the Box bills itself as being the wild and outrageous cousin to all of the other mainstream fast food restaurants and the chain likes to show off how cool and wild it is. For example, does your local McDonald's sell cheeseburgers with a grilled cheese sandwich instead of a top bun (via Brand Eating)? Did Burger King ever get called out for comparing teriyaki bowls to a certain part of male anatomy (via CBS News)? No, but Jack in the Box did both of these things.

For a restaurant that likes to break from the tired norms of traditional fast food, it should be no surprise that Jack in the Box also wants to reimagine how customers order their food. In 2019, according to Nation's Restaurant News, the chain launched an enormous overhaul of its menu and drive-thru system with the end goal of creating a system that promoted faster service, more accurate orders, and less food waste. Although this involved removing certain menu items as part of this streamlining process, the chain believed that the increased revenue from the improved drive-thru system would make up for it.

Perhaps to pair with the new drive-thru model, Jack in the Box is also releasing a new online ordering system that includes a major remodel to its app and its website.