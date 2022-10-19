The Mexican Foods That Don't Exist In The US, According To Rick Martínez - Exclusive

Mashed asked Rick Martínez to name an underrated Mexican food in the United States. According to the New York Times contributor, tamales and tortas don't "exist enough in the U.S." Martínez explained, "Americans are aware of tamales, but they probably only think of it as either pork, chicken, or a veg with cheese, and then that's it." He added, "There's 100 million different varieties of it." Martínez described tamales as his "favorite food in all of Mexico," as many of the communities, big or small, offer a variety of the meal.

The chef defined tamales as a "steamed dumpling" and said some cities "throw them on the grill and they crisp up the outer edges" or "fry them afterwards." Martínez feels that the Mexican dish is his main comfort food, as tamales are normally paired with corn masa or rice. He continued, "Sometimes they're super savory, sometimes they're sweet and used as a dessert." Types of tamales include tamales verdes, tamales de mole, tamales de raja, tamales dulces, and many more (per The Travel Current). Those tamales dulces are calling our name!

Martínez recently attended the New York Times Food Festival to display how he cooks mole coloradito. This is a reddish brown sauce that is featured in his cookbook, "Mi Cocina," and includes an unexpected ingredient — animal crackers. Sounds like we need to have Martínez over for dinner for some authentic mole and tamales.

Learn more about the New York Times Food Festival on its website. Check out Rick Martínez's website to keep up with his current projects.