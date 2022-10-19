Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Worst Salads

When fast food places try to be "healthy," you can't help but think to yourself: "Are they serious?" Fast food places are known for being that place you go to scratch that itch for some cheap, greasy, and admittedly delicious food, so the idea of places like McDonald's and Burger King trying to market health foods seems almost cynical. Just where did fast food companies get the idea to start selling healthy products?

According to The Washington Post, Wendy's was actually the first fast-food company to introduce salads — or more accurately, the salad bar — into the fast food market back in 1979. McDonald's would later add salads to its menu in 1987 (via The Packer), and would later introduce the infamous "Salad Shakers" to the menu in 2000 (via QSR Magazine). Even Arby's, best known for supposedly "having the meats," jumped onto the salad bandwagon, introducing its "Market Fresh" salad in 2011 (via PR Newswire).

It seems that fast-food companies are aware that many people view them as unhealthy and are trying to promote that they sell more than just greasy burgers and sandwiches. After all, if a customer can choose between a burger and a salad, the company can at least say the option was available.

But among all of the fast food salads out there, which is the one that you'd probably be better off getting over your usual? Mashed polled 582 people to get the answer to this question — and got a surprising answer.