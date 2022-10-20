The Golden Girls Kitchen Tour Is Now Officially Selling Tickets

"Thank you for being a friend," goes the iconic theme song of the classic sitcom "The Golden Girls." The beloved series only ran from 1985 to 1992 but has remained popular for nearly forty years (per IMDb). So popular in fact that it's the 8th most streamed of acquired sitcoms (i.e. not Hulu/Netflix/etc originals) in January 2022 (via The Wrap).

The show centered on the lives of four older women, boy-crazy Southern belle Blanche, dry-wit Dorothy, ditzy Rose, and Dorothy's uncensored octogenarian mother Sophia, sharing their home and their lives in Miami, Florida. The show's enduring popularity has been linked to its treatment of women's issues, its unintended feminism, its refreshing and honest approach to aging, its focus on chosen family, and its inclusive treatment of queer guest characters (per the SF Chronicle). And it's just plain funny.

And now fans can get a chance to interact with the show in an immersive pop-up Golden Girls dining experience that's traveling the country this fall.