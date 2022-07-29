Everything We Know So Far About The Golden Girls Pop-Up Kitchen Tour

Dorothy Zbornak, Sophia Petrillo, Rose Nylund, and Blanche Devereaux: four of America's most beloved older women who have captured the nation's hearts, despite being totally fictional characters. From the sarcastic yet compassionate Dorothy to southern belle Blanche and her seductive charms, the 1985-1992 sitcom revolves around these four older women as they navigate everything from relationships to health scares. The Writer's Guild of America marked it as number 69 on its list of the "101 Best Written TV Series of All Time," (via Deadline), and the show won three Golden Globe Awards (via the 1987 edition of The New York Times).

Now, fans of the beloved show will soon be able to experience just what it's like to truly be a friend, should they be lucky enough to dine at The Golden Girls Pop-Up Kitchen.

While cooking with the Golden Girls has been a concept visited before — for example, "The Golden Girls Cookbook," released by chef Christopher Styler — the new "pop-up kitchen" promises to deliver dishes and flavors inspired and modeled off the personalities and backgrounds of the famous four. But before you go and call up your older friends from their retirement homes, there are a few things you should know about what to expect from the restaurant and, most importantly, where you can find it.