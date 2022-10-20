Reese's Is Launching A Bag To Protect Your Favorite Halloween Candy

Thwarting "would-be candy thieves and tricky candy traders" was on top of the Reese's team mind when it came to creating the Reese's Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat Bag. The bag is decorated with a jack-o-lantern face with a flap over the right-eye, hiding a hole where the best treats can be dropped inside (via PR Newswire). On the bottom of the bag, there's a zipper where the secret stash can be recovered when no is looking. While everyone's stash will be different, we have a pretty good idea what ours would include based on our Halloween candy rankings.

Unfortunately, for anyone hoping to get their hands on the cleverly-designed bag, it looks like the promotion has ended. Only up to the first 150 shoppers on October 19 to buy a bag of Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Ghosts, Bats & Pumpkins directly from Hershey's website were eligible to receive the promotional trick-or-treat bag (per PR Newswire). Some Instagram followers seemed anxious. "Has anyone gotten an email to confirm they got a bag?" wrote one person. Another follower responded, "not yet, I've been checking my email every minute ... I sure hope I didn't pay $18 for just the candy that I could get at any store."

Without the secret stash bag, it looks like kids will just have to hide their favorite candy the old-fashioned way — by stuffing it in their pockets.