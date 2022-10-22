Barilla Pasta Lawsuit Over 'Italy's No. 1 Brand Of Pasta' Claim Rages On

The pasta company Barilla was founded by Pietro Barilla in 1877 in Parma, Italy. According to Bell Italia, it's the "biggest pasta producer in the world," taking up almost 45% of the Italian market. Bell Italia states that Barilla is the "most popular" pasta in the world, and while Statista says it's the one available in most Italian grocery stores, it doesn't necessarily mean it's what the natives are reaching for. The 145-year-old company now has facilities all over the world, including in the USA.

In 1997, The New York Times reported that Barilla was the number one pasta in Italy and was produced in Italy with Italian ingredients. While it was easily accessible in the US at that time, it wasn't until 1998 that the company opened a factory in Ames, IA. The brand's second US plant, located in Avon, NY, wasn't established until 2007. Unfortunately, the only thing linking Barilla's standard boxed pasta to Italy is in the name, branding, and, according to its website, the equipment that is used to produce the product. The only Italian-made products sold in America are "Barilla Tortellini and Barilla Oven Ready Lasagne."

While it might seem petty to file a lawsuit over false advertising regarding the pasta company's marketing claims, Axios suggests that "there is a difference in the nutrients of Italian pasta and consumers increasingly care about the transparency of their food sources." This week, a judge "denied in part Barilla's motion to dismiss and said the lawsuit can proceed," per GMA, so only time will tell what happens next.