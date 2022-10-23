Trader Joe's Fans Are Not Happy About The 'Gobbler Quesadilla'

The holiday season can get everyone a little excited. As soon as egg nog starts appearing, good shoppers know the time of celebratory cheer is upon us. Each year retailers fall all over one another in an attempt to have the most unusual holiday items on their shelves to get us to spend our hard-earned dollars. Costco, for one, is using a Disney Halloween set as an enticement, while Aldi is stocking "Almond Nog." It's a great time to be a consumer, so long as you know what's worth buying and what's not.

When it comes to products that are replete with holiday cheer, not all are created equal. Some are amazing. For example, Popeye's Cajun-style turkey is so tasty that People say it's been appearing for the past 21 years. Then there's Aldi's yogurt-covered pretzels that took Instagram by storm. But, for every one of these goodies, there's a pumpkin-spiced flavor nightmare just waiting to ambush you with so much nutmeg you'll never want to eat gingerbread again.

Nevertheless, Trader Joe's is usually good at bringing the hits, sometimes the bargain store throws a flavor curveball right in the dirt. However, it might not be the case with the Thanksgiving-themed "gobbler quesadilla," which has Instagram disgusted.