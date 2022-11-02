General Mills Is Going Mini-Size On All These Fan Favorites

Back in the 1970s and '80s, big was in. Big hair was popular, big cars littered the byways, and video cameras were big enough to be considered two bedroom Manhattan apartments by today's standards. But the future is not big. The future is small. USA Today says more people are buying smaller cars. Technology is also shrinking, according to Pocket-lint. Even food is miniaturizing. BakeryandSnacks says there's a small food trend going on as more people snack rather than have full meals. This is changing how we eat, and how our food is packaged.

Many brands are releasing smaller packs of their products. This is a trick that's become useful for brands like Pepsi and Coke. CNN reports that sales of mini cans are excellent and even says the smaller cans are more profitable for the company than the standard-sized ones. In addition to shrinking packages, many brands are also miniaturizing the products themselves. Mini pizza crusts are ideal for those who don't need a lot of dough. Then there's the Mini M&M's, which are often thought to taste better than standard M&M's.

Seeing this trend, General Mills decided to make tiny versions of some of its most popular cereals. Though it remains to be seen if they'll outshine the originals, these certainly are a new way for cereal fanatics to enjoy their crunchy favorites.