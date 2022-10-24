The Cookware Brand That Impresses Gordon Ramsay And Oprah

For the average home cook, it can be a challenge to know exactly where to begin when getting your kitchen set up with pots and pans, or upgrading to higher-quality options. You might grapple with exactly how much you need to spend, what material you should select, or what brand you should go with.

One way to narrow down the options is to see which brands are getting some buzz and noteworthy endorsements. There are certain cookware brands like Le Creuset that have been around for ages and have received plenty of celebrity endorsements over the years. For example, Le Creuset has gotten the nod of approval from culinary icons like Julia Child to modern-day celebrities like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner, as Eater reports. There's a new cookware brand, however, that's been impressing some big names, including Michelin-starred restaurateur Gordon Ramsay.

HexClad, a cookware brand launched in 2017 as per Forbes, has made a serious splash in its five years in business with over 1 million units sold thus far. Their pans, which have a hybrid stainless steel/non-stick surface, impressed Ramsay so much that he signed on to be the brand's lead spokesperson. And, he certainly hasn't been shy about championing the brand in that role. As the HexClad website highlights, Ramsay has confirmed he cooks with these pans at home, has brought them into his London cooking academy, and even featured them on his various television shows, including "Next Level Chef."