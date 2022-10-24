José Andrés' Newest Restaurant Lounge Is Coming To LaGuardia Airport

José Andrés can't seem to stop being honored as a humanitarian or taking time out of his life to explain about food waste. That's the kind of person he is. The chef is a philanthropist whose World Central Kitchen was founded to bring food to people in times of crisis. However, he's also a businessman, and as such is forever seeking a chance to bring his food to new customers.

Most recently, Andrés opened a branch of his Zaytinya restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton of the Nomad neighborhood of New York. This brought the Mediterranean tapas eating experience he'd popularized in Washington D.C. to the city that never sleeps. Though the address is upscale, the dining experience is casual and brings in unique influences inspired by his life and travels.

Though most would be content with a new Ritz-Carlton eatery, Andrés has more plans in store for New York. Specifically, he's taking his talents to Queens, where he's working with Capital One to devise a new lounge and restaurant that will give travelers — or those who make a habit of hanging around airports — a place to eat, drink, and be merry before going on their way.