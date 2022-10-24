You Can Get $20 Off On 'Healthy' Coffee Just For Being Mad At Dunkin'
Dunkin' customers are super unhappy, but there is a company willing to help them out. Before we get to that, though, you may or may not have heard about the drama surrounding Dunkin' Donuts' loyalty program reward system, and if you haven't, let's catch you up.
Dunkin' recently overhauled its rewards system (DD Perks), rebranded it, and gave it a new name: Dunkin' Rewards. But soon people figured out that Dunkin' was giving its customers pretty awful perks. The old program granted customers five points for every dollar, so you could get a free drink of choice with 200 points, or $40. Under the new program, customers need to accrue twice as many points for a free drink — spending $40 earns you just a cup of tea, and to get anything fancier, you need to spend $70 (via Fortune). Oh, and no more free birthday drinks, either. When asked about the changes, Dunkin' Donuts president Scott Murphy cited business reasons, but hey, you can get food now as a reward (via The Wall Street Journal). Needless to say, customers are not happy and took to forums like Reddit and Twitter to make their complaints heard.
Swap your Dunkin' run for health-conscious coffee
One man's trash is another man's treasure, and it's the same with marketing ploys. For Wellness is a health and wellness company founded by professional golfer Phil Mickelson and fitness coach Dave Phillips. The brand sells subscriptions for an antioxidant coffee that's "packed with disease-busting antioxidants" and coffee add-ins that are supposed to turn your coffee into a brew that "fights inflammation and supports skin health." It also has superfood energy bites with "powerful nootropics" for focus and calming (via For Wellness).
Well, For Wellness heard about the Dunkin' drama and saw an opportunity. Dunkin's fumble with their loyalty program meant that For Wellness could take advantage of angry Dunkin' customers with a rather generous offer. The brand is giving customers the opportunity to cash in their Dunkin' points for some For Wellness coffee. For Wellness will "honor ... Dunkin' points at their full value," up to $20. All you have to do is fill in a form and send a screenshot of your Dunkin' points (via Restaurant Business).