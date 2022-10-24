You Can Get $20 Off On 'Healthy' Coffee Just For Being Mad At Dunkin'

Dunkin' customers are super unhappy, but there is a company willing to help them out. Before we get to that, though, you may or may not have heard about the drama surrounding Dunkin' Donuts' loyalty program reward system, and if you haven't, let's catch you up.

Dunkin' recently overhauled its rewards system (DD Perks), rebranded it, and gave it a new name: Dunkin' Rewards. But soon people figured out that Dunkin' was giving its customers pretty awful perks. The old program granted customers five points for every dollar, so you could get a free drink of choice with 200 points, or $40. Under the new program, customers need to accrue twice as many points for a free drink — spending $40 earns you just a cup of tea, and to get anything fancier, you need to spend $70 (via Fortune). Oh, and no more free birthday drinks, either. When asked about the changes, Dunkin' Donuts president Scott Murphy cited business reasons, but hey, you can get food now as a reward (via The Wall Street Journal). Needless to say, customers are not happy and took to forums like Reddit and Twitter to make their complaints heard.