Pioneer Woman Fans Desperately Miss Ree Drummond's Kids

There's no doubt that Ree Drummond is all about family. She was destined for a law school career in Chicago when she met a cowboy named Ladd in an Oklahoma bar. She ultimately decided to marry him and join him on his ranch (via The Pioneer Woman blog). Four kids, one foster son, and a son-in-law later (via Instagram), The Pioneer Woman and her cowboy husband certainly have a full house when everyone's visiting. "These days, with the kids off in different directions, I'm happy with a kiss on the cheek from whatever child is around," Ree said, according to her blog.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the family was able to spend more time together. The kids even acted as the film crew for Ree's Food Network show since her "regular film crew is from the U.K." and couldn't travel. "I hope you are still enjoying the shows the kids and I are shooting. They may be a little silly at times, but they very accurately depict what things are like in our kitchen, our lives, our daily routine," Ree wrote at the time. It appears people not only enjoyed the family film crew but miss seeing the kids in action.