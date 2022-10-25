Anna Wintour Is A One-Woman Kitchen Nightmare, According To Maître D Of Le Coucou

Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, the former maître d of Le Coucou, reports of many celebrity incidents in his book "Your Table is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D'" which is set to be released in December 2022. In the lead-up to the release date, Cecchi-Azzolina has shared several of the occurrences that he talks about in his book, such as a run-in with Meghan Markle and her handler in 2017. Another subject criticized in the hospitality pro's book was none other than Vogue's Anna Wintour. Eater reported that Cecchi-Azzolina deemed Wintour an "absolutely horrid" guest who treated the Raoul's staff badly. The front of house veteran said she would turn up without a reservation and expect her food to be served immediately. "God forbid it was the least bit overcooked," he writes, regarding her "very rare" steak order. "She'd look at the server as though he'd just served her rat and have it sent back and redone."

In response to her controversial behavior at Vogue and reports of racism and cultural appropriation, Wintour had this to say to the New York Times: "Undoubtedly, I have made mistakes along the way, and if any mistakes were made at Vogue under my watch, they are mine to own and remedy, and I am committed to doing the work." However, it seems this very attitude may still be bleeding over into how the former editor treats restaurant staff.