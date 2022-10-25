You Need These Limited-Edition Brownie Brittle Flavors For The Holidays

With the approach of the holiday season comes a slew of new baked goods, cookies, candies, and other desserts. There are homemade Christmas cookies, fresh-baked pies, candy canes, oh my! One popular sweet treat — both at Christmastime and every other part of the year — is brownie brittle. It's just what it sounds like: essentially a standard chocolate brownie with more crunch and less chewiness. One writer at Mom's Dinner described it best. In 2020, Susie Weinrich wrote, "It's like the crispy edge of a brownie in every bite!"

While you can make your own brownie brittle at home with just a few ingredients, you can also find plenty of pre-packaged options at the grocery store ready to eat. They come in a variety of flavors, from original to salted caramel. Sheila G's, which is a well-known brownie brittle brand, just came out with two new flavors that are perfect for the upcoming holidays: Peppermint and Hot Chocolate Marshmallow. Here's what you need to know about the seasonal dessert, including where to buy it.