Taste The Flavors Of Wakanda With A Dozen Cousins

November 11, 2022, marks the triumphant return of the "Black Panther" movie franchise with the sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (via Digital Spy)." After the mammoth success of the first film, expectations are indeed high (via The Atlantic). Nevertheless, all eyes will be on how the film performs after the untimely passing of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. To boost the film's chances of success, marketing for the film is going all out (via Marvel). This has included traditional means like television and radio ads to more novel and unexpected partnerships.

One of those unexpected partnerships is with the burgeoning food brand A Dozen Cousins. A Dozen Cousins is a Black-owned business specializing in Black and Latino recipes across the continent. The company is committed to making healthy food options for families, so they avoid any artificial flavors or GMOs. In honor of the new Black Panther film, the company is bringing some African-inspired Caribbean cuisine to the masses.