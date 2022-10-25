Why Karamo Show Was Forced To Delete Bizarre Pink Sauce Segment

The show's YouTube channel took down the episode after social media users bombarded the comment section with criticism directed at Chef Pii as well as the showrunner, Karamo Brown, per Sportskeeda. Chef Pii was not receptive to her customer's feedback as YouTuber Atozy showed in his video, and when the customer said she could've reached out to her to provide an explanation for the faulty product, she said, "Why would I contact someone who is fabricating something on the internet? To be honest, you're not special."

In response, people heavily criticized Brown for how he handled the situation after hearing both sides of the story. In the end, he accused the customer of not being considerate about how her criticism of Pink Sauce might affect Chef Pii's business and livelihood, saying in part, "If it was on the other foot, you'd be sitting here upset, crying, mad." After the episode aired, one disappointed viewer took to Twitter and wrote, "If anything, he owes an apology to the guest Allie for shaming her for simply criticizing a half-a**ed product that she bought with her own money ..." Another user tweeted, "I love him so much so this is a huge letdown. Context: Pink Sauce was not good and Karamo was like 'I think [you] just have bad energy' to one of the people reviewing it."

Chef Pii later apologized to the customer for the way she treated her during the show and thanked her for being kind.