You Can Now Buy Water And Wine In The Same Box

Negroni sbagliatos may be the hot cocktail at the moment, but just like any TikTok trend, this one, too, will likely fade. In just a matter of time, bartenders will stop running out of Campari, and as the holiday season quickly approaches, liquor and grocery stores will also probably start seeing consumers purchasing less of the "broken" Negroni ingredients, as well — possibly in favor of a few bottles of wine. Per a 2021 NielsenIQ report, 70% of alcohol buyers were expected to purchase some type of vino during the holidays last year (via Forbes). With Financial News Media reporting that the demand for wine is currently "booming" in the U.S., sales this year may very well look the same.

As anyone who has ever imbibed in one too many glasses of wine can probably confirm, the boozy grape derivative leads to some of the worst hangovers, which Healthline explains is due to the presence of congeners. Red wine contains the highest concentration of these chemicals, but in reality, sipping on any type of wine can set you up for a terrible tomorrow.

Staying hydrated in between glasses is one way to help avoid the dreaded wine hangover, though that's sometimes easier said than done. This year, however, Food & Wine reports that Essentia Water and House Wine have teamed up to create a new product that can help to make your post-holiday party drinking merry and bright.