McDonald's Is Offering $1 Fries Until 2023

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but if you haven't started any of your holiday shopping yet, you're already a bit behind the eight ball. Sure, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet. However, according to a recent Bankrate survey, half of this year's winter shoppers have either already started shopping, or plan to start knocking items off of their list, by October 31, which, by the way, is in just five short days.

With that being said, those who may now be reevaluating their shopping plans may find themselves looking particularly closely at their budgets for the next two months — especially when there are exceptionally high prices of Thanksgiving essentials like turkey and inflated Thanksgiving dessert prices to consider this year as well. Finding small ways to cut costs can be key to having a few extra dollars in the bank for gift buying throughout the holiday season, and one area where that can easily be done is with food.

Ramsey Solutions suggests buying generic, meal planning, and making lunch at home as possible means of saving money, though that's not to say you can't also fit going out to eat in your budget, especially if you're fond of fast food. Most chains offer customers the opportunity to score exclusive deals through their mobile apps, and right now, McDonald's is running a promo that will help you save money through the end of the year.