Now There's A Halloween Cocktail Kit For Peacock's Vampire Academy

Between buying fright wigs, loading up on the best Halloween candy, and putting body parts out on your lawn, there's not a lot of time to learn how to mix up the perfect mai-tai cocktail, or make a Dark 'n' Stormy that truly broods in its glass. For busy people, the Vampire Academy: Royal Elixirs cocktail kit provides drinks that have loads of Halloween cheer, are reasonably easy to make, look good, and don't involve strange ingredients that might make your guests sick.

For those unfamiliar with "Vampire Academy," it is a television series on Peacock that The Hollywood Reporter compared to "Game of Thrones," "The Hunger Games," "Harry Potter," "Divergent," and "Bridgerton." However, you don't need to be a fan, or even care about the show, to be able to use the kit to mix up a handful of Halloween-themed drinks.

The whole kit with its accompanying kaboodle, can be ordered on the Cocktail Courier website and comes with every ingredient needed to make up a couple of signature cocktails. In the box are loads of varying syrups and garnishes to get the look just right. There's plenty of ginger beer and juice, but the crowning glory is the Goslings Black Seal Rum. It even comes in a bottle that looks like it belongs in a house with velvet drapes on the windows.