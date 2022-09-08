Fresca's Canned Cocktails Are Now Available In Two Fruity Flavors

Canned cocktails have been making a splash for a few years now, and more brands keep hopping on board the trend. From hard seltzers like White Claws to Jim Beam's Classic Highball, the canned cocktail industry is leaving nothing to the imagination. If you're new to the can scene, you can start by reading about 30 popular canned cocktails ranked by Mashed.

Alcohol brands aren't the only ones testing the canned beverage waters. In fact, Coca-Cola paired up with Jack Daniels to produce a classic cocktail in a can — "Jack and Coke." And let's be honest, it's easy to appreciate the convenience of popping open a can without having to mix and blend multiple ingredients, especially when at the beach.

FRESCA is another brand that's jumping on the canned cocktail ship, and according to an announcement obtained by Mashed, FRESCA has been "the base in various drink recipes for years." There's even a highlight on the FRESCA Instagram account dedicated to cocktails. People enjoy blending the distinct citrusy taste with a favorite alcohol, and the popularity of this mixture has prompted the creation of FRESCA Mixed.