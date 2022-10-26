Applebee's Just Dropped Fried Cinnabon Mini Swirls

Do you dream of enjoying delicious Cinnabon cinnamon buns in the comfort of a sit-down restaurant setting? Applebee's wants to make that dream come true for dessert lovers nationwide. The brand already had some pretty tasty dessert options, however, until recently, it mainly catered to the chocoholic with a variety of sumptuous offerings.

Of course, if you're a chocolate-loving regular at Applebee's, you're likely already familiar with their main dessert items, which include chocolate lava cake, the Triple Chocolate Meltdown, the Blue Ribbon Brownie, two warm brownies served à la mode, and their Brownie Bite, a single warm brownie with nuts with a single scoop of vanilla ice cream and a hot fudge drizzle.

Until this latest dessert drop, there was only one non-chocolate dessert on the menu, the Sizzlin' Butter Pecan Blondie, an ice cream-smothered warm blondie with pecans. Sadly, even this non-chocolate offering is not available at all locations leaving non-chocolate fans high and dry in those places. Although you could always resort to picking from Applebee's famous cocktails (if you get stuck here, 35% of people think this is Applebees best cocktail), we'd recommend trying something newly introduced on the Applebees menu.

For those who prefer a non-chocolate dessert, or just die-hard Cinnabon fans, here's what you can look forward to.