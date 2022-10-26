Siry Daly's Number One Tip For Parents Of Picky Eaters - Exclusive
We are all picky about something. Tomatoes, for instance, are the kind of polarizing food that's either loved or hated by adults everywhere. Complicating matters is that over time, your preferences change, especially after growing into an adult. But that doesn't make it any easier for adults to deal with kids being picky eaters. After all, what kids really want to eat their vegetables? Siri Daly, mom of four and a seasoned food blogger, has some solutions for that problem.
During an exclusive interview, Daly gave Mashed her best lunch box recipes for kids in partnership with Juicy Juice. The cookbook author created fun lunchtime combinations such as pigs in a blanket with honey mustard, kiwi slices, popcorn, and the strawberry watermelon Juicy Juice flavor. But in order for Daly's children to get some of those all-important greens into their meals, she told us that she's "not ashamed to sneak [vegetables] in."
Daly says to keep trying
When asked about advice for parents of picky eaters, Siri Daly explained that she tries to incorporate vegetables where it's not noticeable. The food blogger told Mashed, "In my cookbook, for instance, I have a couple recipes where there's squash that I blend up and put in a pasta, or I'll make a chicken vegetable soup, but I'll puree all the vegetables first." That way, the healthy food is a part of the broth instead of served by itself. Daly also recommends that parents "keep trying" when it comes to getting creative in the kitchen with children.
As a mom whose kids range from ages 2 to 13, she said, "My 13-year-old is showing me that there's a light at the end of the tunnel. He asked for a Caesar salad for lunch today, so as long as you don't give up, they'll get there. Keep trying." Her 2-year-old, on the other hand, liked broccoli last week but refused to eat it this week — a familiar dilemma for parents of toddlers. In short, children are fickle, and you have to roll with the punches sometimes. When all else fails, you can make some grilled cheese rolls instead, per Daly's recipe advice.
