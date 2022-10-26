Siry Daly's Number One Tip For Parents Of Picky Eaters - Exclusive

When asked about advice for parents of picky eaters, Siri Daly explained that she tries to incorporate vegetables where it's not noticeable. The food blogger told Mashed, "In my cookbook, for instance, I have a couple recipes where there's squash that I blend up and put in a pasta, or I'll make a chicken vegetable soup, but I'll puree all the vegetables first." That way, the healthy food is a part of the broth instead of served by itself. Daly also recommends that parents "keep trying" when it comes to getting creative in the kitchen with children.

As a mom whose kids range from ages 2 to 13, she said, "My 13-year-old is showing me that there's a light at the end of the tunnel. He asked for a Caesar salad for lunch today, so as long as you don't give up, they'll get there. Keep trying." Her 2-year-old, on the other hand, liked broccoli last week but refused to eat it this week — a familiar dilemma for parents of toddlers. In short, children are fickle, and you have to roll with the punches sometimes. When all else fails, you can make some grilled cheese rolls instead, per Daly's recipe advice.

