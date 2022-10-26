Denny's Is Once Again Going All-Out With New TikTok Creator Meals
America's always-open diner franchise Denny's is bringing the establishment into the new era by welcoming TikTok influencers to take a seat at the table. Back in February, Denny's announced its "Social Stars Influenced Menu" — a menu created in collaboration with a diverse group of 24 TikTok creators recruited to put their unique flare on new dishes — as part of its "Open For Anything" brand campaign.
Creators were paired up to concoct unique flavor combos and put a twist on Denny's core diner aesthetic. The first menu drop back in February featured the Jala-Bac Burger, an aged white cheddar cheeseburger with bacon and a blistered jalapeño created by Jonathan Chavez (@PaqJonathan69) and Elise Osafo (@ElTheEgg); Get That Cookie Dough Pancakes, Denny's signature fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips and cookie dough topped with cream cheese icing created by Jenny Solares (@es_jenny_solares) and The EnkyBoys (@EnkyBoys); and lastly the Clearly Very Fruity Pancakes, which are buttermilk blueberry pancakes drizzled with blueberry sauce and topped with strawberries and bananas created by Elliott Norris (@CallMeBelly) and Matt Taylor (@Mattheperson). Since its launch, Denny's has sold 2.4 million meals from this particular menu alone.
Each menu drop is available for a limited time only, but the diner chain has plenty more influencer-crafted dishes up its sleeve. The next menu drops on October 26, the fourth drop in the series, and features three more dishes by six TikTokers.
TikTokers turn nostalgia trendy at Denny's
Denny's new and past influencer menu items all have one thing in common: They use the diner's iconic favorites as a base — like its fluffy buttermilk pancakes — and add unique new flavors to turn nostalgia trendy again.
Per a press release, this menu starts off with a bang with the It's Bananas Salted Caramel Pancakes, two fluffy buttermilk pancakes layered with crushed shortbread cookies topped with vanilla cream, bananas, and shortbread crumbs and drizzled with salted caramel created by Cy Nguyen (@cylovesfrogs) and Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire). Next is the Straight Up Bourbon Steak, an 8-ounce sirloin steak with Bourbon sauce, caramelized onions, bacon, and mushrooms created by Eric Sedeño (@ricotaquito) and Tway Nguyen (@twaydabae). And last but not least, there's the Yes, We Pecan! Salted Caramel Milkshake, a premium ice cream shake with salted caramel and glazed pecans created by Ahmad Alzahabi (@thegoldenbalance) and Yasmine Sahid (@ladyyasmina1).
Starting today, these dishes are available in stores nationwide, on dennys.com, and on the Denny's app for a limited time only. Writers at The Street and The Takeout were skeptical of the chain's hip revamp when it first launched in February, but clearly, it's caught on enough for Denny's to keep at it.