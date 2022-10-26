Denny's Is Once Again Going All-Out With New TikTok Creator Meals

America's always-open diner franchise Denny's is bringing the establishment into the new era by welcoming TikTok influencers to take a seat at the table. Back in February, Denny's announced its "Social Stars Influenced Menu" — a menu created in collaboration with a diverse group of 24 TikTok creators recruited to put their unique flare on new dishes — as part of its "Open For Anything" brand campaign.

Creators were paired up to concoct unique flavor combos and put a twist on Denny's core diner aesthetic. The first menu drop back in February featured the Jala-Bac Burger, an aged white cheddar cheeseburger with bacon and a blistered jalapeño created by Jonathan Chavez (@PaqJonathan69) and Elise Osafo (@ElTheEgg); Get That Cookie Dough Pancakes, Denny's signature fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips and cookie dough topped with cream cheese icing created by Jenny Solares (@es_jenny_solares) and The EnkyBoys (@EnkyBoys); and lastly the Clearly Very Fruity Pancakes, which are buttermilk blueberry pancakes drizzled with blueberry sauce and topped with strawberries and bananas created by Elliott Norris (@CallMeBelly) and Matt Taylor (@Mattheperson). Since its launch, Denny's has sold 2.4 million meals from this particular menu alone.

Each menu drop is available for a limited time only, but the diner chain has plenty more influencer-crafted dishes up its sleeve. The next menu drops on October 26, the fourth drop in the series, and features three more dishes by six TikTokers.