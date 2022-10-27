Paula Deen's Touching Story About Leslie Jordan And Their Fast Friendship

Since his October 24 death, tributes have been pouring out from those who knew and loved Leslie Jordan. Per the Los Angeles Times, Jordan died at the age of 67 after crashing his BMW into a Hollywood wall. The Los Angeles Police Department declared him dead on the scene, but they were unsure whether the crash killed him or if he suffered from a medical emergency while driving, effectively causing the accident.

Among the famous faces remembering the comedian are a handful of Food Network stars. Ted Allen shared a post from Variety announcing Jordan's death on Twitter, writing, "One of the most lovable people ever to grace a stage or screen. Bon voyage." And Ree Drummond's tribute to Jordan came in the former of a response to an Instagram post on Leslie Jordan's account. "I would say the world is a dimmer place without you, but you wouldn't like that! Your light and goodness and humor will definitely live on and on," she wrote.

The same day, Paula Deen shared a photo of her and Jordan that caught the attention of many mourners.