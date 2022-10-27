Here's Why Domino's Popular Mix And Match Deal Just Got More Expensive

Of all the carryout pizza chains in the United States, Domino's is one of the most popular. In a January Civic Science survey, Domino's took second place to Pizza Hut, with 27% of people choosing it as their favorite. While Domino's is best known for its pizza (which Insider dubbed the best out there in a test of the top pizza joints), it has a whole menu stocked with takeout favorites, such as wings, garlic bread twists, and even chocolate lava cakes.

One customer-favorite option at Domino's is the carryout mix and match deal, where you can choose any two dishes for a set price. Eligible menu items include medium two-topping pizzas, bread, chicken, pasta, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. Also available for delivery, it's long been a great combo for anyone who wants a quick meal on a budget.

However, the best-selling deal has gotten a little more expensive. On October 17, the carryout mix and match deal increased from $5.99 to $6.99 — here's why (per Seeking Alpha).