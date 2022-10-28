What 'Koshersoul' Really Means, According To Michael Twitty - Exclusive

When you break down the word "koshersoul," you get two terms, each with a distinct meaning. "Both terms are very quasi-ethnic," Michael Twitty said. "Kosher," he noted, can have a broader meaning than simply adhering to Jewish food law. "Kosher can double as Jewish, but it can also be a universal term, originating in the idea that 'kosher' in Hebrew means to be richly fit, according to the Torah." He explained that once you have a basis for that, the second term, "soul," fits perfectly. "Soul can be both. Yes, the essence of soul can be the essence of Black culture, Africanness, African Americanness, Negros, too. It could also be the soul food, and soul culture of other people as well."

He also explained that this would not be the first time "soul" has been used in a food context outside of its original meaning. "It's [now] in vogue to say Korean soul food or Greek soul food ... I get that. That's totally okay and applicable. At the same time, it's still a term that originated in the African American community to describe a certain feeling and essence that is otherwise like the umami of culture." So in that context, "What is it? You'll know it when you get there."

Ultimately, Twitty uses the term to describe the overlap in two communities, often thought of as being separate. "I wanted that to be the name for this broad swath of activity."