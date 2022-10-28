Butter's Famous Guests Alex Guarnaschelli Fangirled Over - Exclusive

When you've been running a restaurant for 20 years and serving some of the biggest names from Hollywood to the Big Apple, it might be hard to recall the most unforgettable of nights as dish after dish and guest after guest become a blur. As Alex Guarnaschelli confirms to Mashed, "We have fed every celebrity on the planet. We really have. We've seen it all."

There are, in fact, a few experiences that still stick out for Guarnaschelli to this day. "I have to say that Denzel Washington was iconic." It's understandable that anyone would be stunned if the Academy Award-winning actor walked through their door. Guarnaschelli admitted that she was so in awe that she can barely remember what he ordered. "I was too starstruck," she said. "I was like, 'Just make everything in the whole neighborhood and bring it.'"

Another standout moment for Guarnaschelli was when the famous writer and activist, Gloria Steinem, dined at Butter. "I got this little card while I was in the kitchen," Guarnaschelli recalls after cooking for her. "Gloria Steinem. [She] wrote me a note saying how good the food was." It's hard to beat a compliment like that. With that roster of happy guests, plus a menu designed by one of the best in the business, it's no wonder Butter has prevailed as long as it has.

For the latest from chef Alex Guarnaschelli, follow her on Instagram. Plus, click here to learn more about the annual Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One, and be sure to check out the highlights from this year's event.