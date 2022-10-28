Twitter Is Loving Ted Allen's Throwback Pic With Amanda Freitag

"Chopped" is an unusual show in many ways. It managed to spin the "American Idol" formula by putting it in the cooking competition space and adding time limits. Then there's the fact that since it debuted in 2007 (via IMDb) and there are 52 "Chopped" seasons you can stream online. "SNL" has only done 48, and it came out in 1975, the same year as "Starsky and Hutch."

Part of the allure of "Chopped" is that it manages to mix old and new, keeping many of the same judges season after season, with some fresh faces rotated in, and brand new competitors. It's a beautiful medley that has kept fans coming back, and part of its recipe for success are the two people who makeup the core of the show, Ted Allen and Amanda Freitag.

Allen was the host of "Chopped" since it was nothing but a cute idea for a television program, and IMDb shows that Freitag first showed up on the fourth episode. Though she might not have been there at the exact starting gate, once Amanda was added, she has appeared more than any other judge, and nary a season has gone by where she hasn't shown up on the panel to offer her wit, boundless charisma, and insight.

Recently, Freitag has also become the unofficial historian of "Chopped." She apparently found and shared an old picture from the first week of "Chopped" filming. It shows just how far the people, and sets, on the show have come.