Amanda Freitag Just Created The Ultimate Summer Cocktail Mashup

With each passing day, we continue to grow more thankful for Amanda Freitag and her social media presence. Fans love her "Easy AF" series, where the "Chopped" judge and cookbook author shares practical tips for how we can become better chefs. Whether it's a video showing us how to sharpen our knife skills or shortcuts for how to make a delicious spring omelette even healthier, Freitag has a knack for reminding us that cooking doesn't have to be as intimidating as we sometimes make it out to be.

This summer, Freitag has especially delivered on providing inspiration for all our warm-weather gatherings. From her berry trifle recipe to a sizzling queso fundido, this Food Network star has a seemingly endless amount of straightforward dishes that are the right mix of easy and delicious, as well as perfect for sharing with a group. But while she may be best known for her accessible delicious lunch and dinner recipes, the chef also knows that no summer soiree is complete without a refreshing beverage.

If you're like the many of us who are getting sick of seltzers as the default summer beverage, then her latest cocktail creation — which is a spin on two warm-weather classics — should serve as a bubbly inspiration for all your future poolside parties.