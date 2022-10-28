Burger King Is Trying To Win Over Gamers With Latest Whopper Meal

Burger King is releasing a collaboration that may be of interest to foodies and gamers alike. The relationship between food and video games is a practical one: People need to eat. And if you're tied up in a riveting game, the quicker the meal the better. That's something Doritos, Mountain Dew, and Mountain Dew Game Fuel knew upon partnering with Activision for the release of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" in 2020 (per PR Newswire). Along with updating its packaging, Doritos unveiled its twisted lime flavor during the celebrations.

That's also what Pizza Hut did in 2012, when the brand released a special pizza to celebrate "Halo 4" (via The Drum). This collaboration integrated fans into the mix as well, calling on game blogger FlawlessCowboy for a helpful review of the special pie. The year before, the same blogger reviewed a previous Pizza Hut Halo pizza, which garnered more than 300,000 views.

Today, October 28, The Drum reports that another highly anticipated video game has hit the market, and Burger King is hoping you choose to chomp its new meal during the action.