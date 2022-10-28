What Anne Burrell Is Like Behind The Scenes, According To Jeff Mauro - Exclusive

It's no secret that Jeff Mauro can always be counted on for a laugh in the kitchen. Whether you're catching him on the weekends with the cast of "The Kitchen," tuning in to "Kitchen Crash," or streaming any of his other Food Network appearances, one thing is clear — Mauro brings the party wherever he goes, proving that cooking can always lead to a good time.

And it seems that Mauro may have found his match in fellow Food Network chef Anne Burrell. The two go way back, but they have recently been working together as co-hosts on the last few celebrity seasons of "Worst Cooks in America." Burrell has more than 20 seasons under her belt hosting the show and is arguably largely to credit for its long-standing success, given her incredible skill paired with a heavy dash of sass. Put her and Mauro together, and some fun and games are bound to ensue.

When we got the chance to catch up with Mauro recently at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, we were sure to get details about their dynamic on the set of "Worst Cooks." Speaking exclusively with Mashed, Jeff Mauro opened up about his experience co-hosting with his longtime friend and shared some fun insight about what it's like when you get the two of them together behind the scenes.