You Can Win A Lifetime Supply Of Bacon From Oscar Mayer On World Vegan Day

When you think of Oscar Mayer the first thing that probably springs to mind is the Oscar Mayer Wiener and definitely not anything to do with veganism. As a publicity stunt, the meat products company has decided to give away a lifetime supply of bacon to those who abstain from the pork product on World Vegan Day, November 1, 2022.

According to Animal Rights Zone, the international day was started in 1994 by the then-U.K. Vegan Society president, Louise Wallis. She said she chose the day because "I liked the idea of this date coinciding with Samhain/Halloween and the Day of the Dead — traditional times for feasting and celebration." The purpose of the day is not only to raise awareness about veganism but for those following this particular lifestyle to come together by either holding an event or "inviting friends or family for a vegan dinner."

Claiming their support of the day, Oscar Mayer has said they will remove the image of bacon from their paid advertising, blurring out or censoring images of the product.