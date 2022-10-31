Sprite's Winter Spiced Cranberry Got The Green Light For The Holiday Season

It seems like every food and beverage brand and their sister companies have a holiday special. Caribou Coffee created eggnog cold foam, Angie's popcorn has a white chocolate and peppermint flavor that tastes better than it sounds, and Trader Joe's is disappointing people with its gobbler quesadilla. With all these options landing in the holiday aisle, it's a mixed bag. The good, the bad, and the decidedly disgusting all make an appearance as the year winds to a close. If you and your taste buds are feeling overwhelmed, you're not alone. However, now is not the time to stop sampling, as some of these seasonal tastes are well worth your time.

Soft drink companies have a long history of being closely tied to the holidays. This may largely be because of Coca-Cola. The Museum of Health Care explains that jolly old Saint Nick is, in part, a media creation of the soda giant. In the 1930s, Coke began using the modern image of Kris Kringle in its advertising, portraying him as the rotund, cheery, bearded chap we see today. Before that, The Public Domain Review shows he was sometimes depicted as scary, violent, and various other unsavory traits.

Besides using the right jolly old elf to sell products at Christmas, Coca-Cola is now taking aim at other holidays, using its Sprite label to bring back a cranberry flavor that seems geared toward gatherings of giving thanks.