Papa Johns Is Begging For Shaqflation To Be In The Dictionary

It's been a big year for inflation. According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation, was still hovering around 8% in September, where it's been since February. While inflation peaked at 9.1% in June, it's still no laughing matter (per The Economics Daily). In fact, inflation has been so much on people's minds this year that it's influenced the words inducted into the dictionary (via Fortune).

The year's new words always reflect where we're at culturally, like when "bootylicious" was inducted into Merriam-Webster in the early 2000s, shortly after the Destiny's Child hit of the same name and in a time when the word had become commonplace (via Seventeen). This year, we're not celebrating dorsal beauty, we're counting our dollars, or wondering where they went. This year's inductees include econ terms like "supply chain" and "shrinkflation," as well as everyday wallet-watching terms like "side hustle." And Papa John's has one more for the books, but this one has a slightly more positive spin.