Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads

According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert.

Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong. Play it right, and not only can dessert be a meal, but every meal can be dessert. Start off with coffee cake, have a dessert pizza for lunch, then cookies with cappuccino followed by a Fireball cocktail for dinner, and you have a full sugary day. It might increase your risk for diabetes, but hey — no plan is perfect.

For those who are seeking to increase their sugar intake, German grocery chain Aldi has been doing a stellar job of offering up loads of sweetness to tantalize its customers' tongues. There are sugar cookie ice cream sandwiches to be had there, and loads of Aldi's store brands that emulate the biggest names on the market for a fraction of the price. Many of these manage to be better than the originals. Then there are Aldi's specialty products, like the new cookie dessert bars for anyone who wants saccharine bliss in crispy, biscuit cookie form.