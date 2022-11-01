The Blockbuster Video Inspired Speakeasy That's Coming To Los Angeles

Everyone remembers Blockbuster. If you lived through the 80s, 90s, or even the early 2000s, it's likely you'll remember the familiar ritual of picking out a movie in the pre-Netflix era as soon as you get a glimpse of the blue, white, and yellow Blockbuster logo. But what would it be like to time-warp back to a Blockbuster video store one more time? As Food & Wine reports, that's a question that a new LA pop-up is willing to gamble on.

The new pop-up bar is a collaboration between Bucket Listers and New Gold Empire — the former company is behind the popular The Golden Girls Kitchen, while the latter created the Will Ferrell-themed venue Stay Classy. While The Golden Girls Kitchen has embarked on a national tour, the Blockbuster Speakeasy — as the pop-up is to be called — is currently only planned for an L.A. run. However, the "Golden Girls"-themed pop-up also started out with an L.A. run, so it's possible that the rest of the country may get a chance to check out under the blue and white once more. Here's how it works.