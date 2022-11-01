Danny Trejo's Limited-Edition Hot Sauce Packs A Punch At 2 Million Scoville Units
When most people think of Danny Trejo, they likely think of the action movie star, who has appeared in movies as varied as "Con Air" and "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" to "Muppets Most Wanted" and "Grand Daddy Day Care." But Trejo isn't just an entertainer.
In the past few years, he's become quite the restaurateur — Trejo even shared the secret to his guacamole recipe with Mashed. Even Anthony Bourdain was a fan of the food at his restaurant Trejo's Tacos, of which Bourdain said, "It's just really good" (via Trejo's Tacos).
Now, Trejo has big news for foodies yet again. Not only did NBC Los Angeles announce that the latest location of his taqueria opening in Santa Monica, California, but according to a press release, Trejo is also releasing a limited-edition hot sauce just in time for the holidays. There will be 1,000 signed and numbered bottles of the hot sauce available on Trejosstore.com. But after you hear what's in it, you'll have to decide if you can take the heat.
Trejo's hot sauce uses the second-spiciest pepper
What's the secret to Danny Trejo's limited-edition hot sauce? It uses Trinidad Moruga Scorpion Pepper, which, according to the press release, is the second-hottest pepper in the world. It clocks in a 2 million Scoville units on the Scoville Scale, which is used to measure spiciness. (For reference, that's how hot The Last Dab from "Hot Ones" is.) But because Trejo's hot sauce has other ingredients added, including tomatoes, olives, and even banana, the sauce itself likely doesn't pack a full 2 million Scoville unit-punch.
As for the taste, the $75 hot sauce is "smoky, spicy, and a little sweet," according to Trejo, who also says that it "packs a solid punch but isn't so hot that it burns your mouth" (via Trejo's Store).
This isn't the actor's first foray into hot sauce, either. Trejo's Tacos and Trejo's Cantina restaurants all bottles of Trejo's Hot Sauce alongside the food. The original hot sauce is made from a variety of less spicy chiles than the Trinidad Moruga Scorpion Pepper, including chipotle, guajillo, and serrano chiles. It's also much less expensive; a three-pack costs $27. Those interested in trying a spicier version of Trejo's Hot Sauce can buy a bottle of the 2022 limited-edition Trejo's Hot Sauce while supplies last.