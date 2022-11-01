Jennie-O's Turkey Hotline Has Returned To Help With Any Thanksgiving Emergencies

It's Thanksgiving, and you have a full house. You are settling in to cook a traditional turkey dinner for the crowd when you realize your bird barely fits in your oven. What can go wrong? Apparently, if you believe old-school sitcoms like "Friends," anything can go wrong!

The holidays are when people who normally cook simple meals for themselves decide to take on the challenge of catering a multi-course, sit-down meal for their extended family members and friends. The turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving meal, and of course, if you are cooking a large turkey with minimal experience, this can complicate things considerably. For many, the holiday is already stressful enough without the risk of a turkey emergency.

At its best, Thanksgiving is a chance to enjoy a great meal with loved ones while creating new memories and traditions. Luckily, Jennie-O's Turkey Hotline is here to make your "Turkey Day" easier starting November 1 through November 27. For over 15 years, the hotline has answered questions about choosing, preparing, and cooking a turkey. Here's how to get help this year.