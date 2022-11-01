Jennie-O's Turkey Hotline Has Returned To Help With Any Thanksgiving Emergencies
It's Thanksgiving, and you have a full house. You are settling in to cook a traditional turkey dinner for the crowd when you realize your bird barely fits in your oven. What can go wrong? Apparently, if you believe old-school sitcoms like "Friends," anything can go wrong!
The holidays are when people who normally cook simple meals for themselves decide to take on the challenge of catering a multi-course, sit-down meal for their extended family members and friends. The turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving meal, and of course, if you are cooking a large turkey with minimal experience, this can complicate things considerably. For many, the holiday is already stressful enough without the risk of a turkey emergency.
At its best, Thanksgiving is a chance to enjoy a great meal with loved ones while creating new memories and traditions. Luckily, Jennie-O's Turkey Hotline is here to make your "Turkey Day" easier starting November 1 through November 27. For over 15 years, the hotline has answered questions about choosing, preparing, and cooking a turkey. Here's how to get help this year.
How to use the Jennie-O turkey hotline
There are nearly as many ways to use the turkey hotline as there are ways to cook a turkey. You can call 1-800-TURKEYS, text "TURKEY" to 73876, or use the live-chat feature on jennieo.com/contactus. "We've made it our mission to help both new and seasoned hosts through the most challenging parts of meal prep so that they can enjoy more time around the table and less time in the kitchen," said Kim Anderson, Jennie-O Turkey Store Inc. senior brand manager (via PR Newswire).
Jennie-O also provides reference resources and tips on their website. To minimize your risk of needing the turkey hotline, don't miss our list of 16 mistakes people commonly make when cooking Thanksgiving turkeys. Of course, this time of year isn't complete without delicious Thanksgiving side dishes, with plenty of Thanksgiving meal options also available for any vegetarians in your holiday squad. With this much help, you may even have time to participate in your local turkey trot race, watch the big game, or go for brisk Thanksgiving hike.