Starbucks' Festive Menu Is Back And So Are Its Holiday Cups

Starbucks' festive cups have grown to become the unofficial start of the holidays — when you see them being served, you know Christmas is right around the corner. It's hard to imagine, but there's a time when we didn't have this marker, as Starbucks' holiday cups weren't released until 1997 (per its website). Designed by Sandy Nelson, the first cups came in magenta, sapphire, emerald, and purple. They instantly became popular, and they've only risen in status since.

And now, the largely beloved cups are back for the 2022 season. To express their excitement, Starbucks' fans have been posting to Twitter since the news first broke. "This is not a drill. Starbucks red holiday cups are back tomorrow. I repeat. This is not a drill," wrote one excited consumer. Another anticipated the switch a few days ago after they noticed a change in the Starbucks app. "Starbucks app has officially switched to holiday mode. Red cups switch this week?" they wrote.

You can't have new cups without new menu items, either, which is why both have returned to stores this week (per Starbucks).